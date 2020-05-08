Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $24.55 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

