Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

CVX opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

