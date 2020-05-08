Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 8,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $26.74 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

