Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 79.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 304.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.76. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBGS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

