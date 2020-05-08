Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.21 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $65.37.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.