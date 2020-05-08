Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 627.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

NYSE NOC opened at $324.14 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.56 and a 200-day moving average of $346.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

