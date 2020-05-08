Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,187,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUI stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $149.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

