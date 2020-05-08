Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.17 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 370.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after purchasing an additional 422,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of BAH opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

