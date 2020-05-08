Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

