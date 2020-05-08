Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 48,904 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.10% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,828,720,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,781,000 after buying an additional 189,734 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, Director John L. Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,258.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

