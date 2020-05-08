Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 394.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 101,625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $28.52 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.