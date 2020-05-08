Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Allergan by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

AGN stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.05. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

