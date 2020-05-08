Pendal Group Ltd Sells 10,059 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after buying an additional 389,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after acquiring an additional 581,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,117,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,883,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.26. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

