Pendal Group Ltd Sells 14,185 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.90. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

