Pendal Group Ltd Sells 15,900 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 226,438 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 562,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

