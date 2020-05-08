Pendal Group Ltd Sells 29,164 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 125,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 267.5% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 164,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 119,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

