Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,200 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $295.58 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.68 and its 200-day moving average is $270.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

