Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,900 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

ELS opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

