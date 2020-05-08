Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578,552 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 684.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,735 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $24.78 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 154.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

