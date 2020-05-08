Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

