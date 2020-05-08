PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFSI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 127,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,892. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $39.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,885 shares of company stock worth $6,165,048. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.