PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PMT. Bank of America lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 229,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 486,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,690,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

