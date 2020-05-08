Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.