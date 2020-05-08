PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PEP traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.64. 708,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

