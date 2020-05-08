PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063,338 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 6.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of PepsiCo worth $406,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.46. 2,380,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

