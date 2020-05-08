PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

