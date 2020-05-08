Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Securities downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $36.69 on Friday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,742,174.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,644 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,735 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

