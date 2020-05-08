Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.57. 11,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,873. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,742,174.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $176,252,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,870,729 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after buying an additional 133,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Perficient by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,567,846 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,130 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,103,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,110,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,420,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

