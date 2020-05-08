PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Raised to $35.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $802.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. PetIQ has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eos Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2,470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 136,511,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,199,803 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,157 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $19,527,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth about $19,670,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.