PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Bradesco Corretora

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 1,159,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,101,012. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,110,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,308,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,271,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,445,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,885,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.