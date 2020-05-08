Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PFNX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 441,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,605. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFNX. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pfenex in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

