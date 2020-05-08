Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is American International Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,362,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,022,060 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pfizer worth $272,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,510,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,212. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

