Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,212. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

