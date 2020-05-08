Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Pfizer worth $154,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 108,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $24,878,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 628,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 164.1% in the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 221,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 137,579 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 171,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,366,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

