Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0399 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.33 million and $687,797.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00028188 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 337.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004453 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031705 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,975.08 or 1.00145208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000571 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00069519 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000461 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

