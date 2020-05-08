Phore (PHR) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. Phore has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $25,635.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003944 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000517 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,811,039 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

