Photon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Photon has a total market capitalization of $97,908.75 and approximately $12.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Photon has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,947.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.15 or 0.02152783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.75 or 0.02641380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00483368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00647386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00072475 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00461482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,909,778,772 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

