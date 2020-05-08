Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Shares of PME stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,347. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

