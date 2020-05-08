Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

VNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

NYSE VNO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,321. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,478,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $120,323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,932 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 546,553 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

