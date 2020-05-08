Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEN. Cowen upgraded shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,169. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wendys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.