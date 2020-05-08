Piper Sandler Comments on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HPP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 514,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,730. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 396,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

