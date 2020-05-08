Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 263,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $946.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,020,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 595,821 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,059,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 261,829 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

