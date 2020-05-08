Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

VOYA stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after acquiring an additional 892,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,375,000 after buying an additional 214,794 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

