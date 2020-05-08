Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,597. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

