Piper Sandler Weighs in on B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BGS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.19. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in B&G Foods by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in B&G Foods by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in B&G Foods by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.