Pirate Chain Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $5.01 million and $170,136.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.02171609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00176561 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 155,806,664 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

