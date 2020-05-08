Planet Fitness (PLNT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Planet Fitness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

4/28/2020 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry in the past year. The outperformance is primarily attributed to consistent focus on strategic partnership and international expansion. Moreover, the company’s increased focus on digitalization also bodes well. Recently, the company collaborated with iFit to boost its digital offering. During fourth-quarter 2019, the company posted the 52nd straight quarter of positive same-store sales. However, high debt and worsening global economic conditions might dent revenues and profits. Also, the coronavirus outbreak in china pose concerns. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has temporarily closed majority of system-wide and corporate stores. The company has also suspended dividend. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 and 2021 have witnessed downward revisions over the past 30 days. “

4/24/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Planet Fitness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/19/2020 – Planet Fitness is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Planet Fitness is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/24/2020 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Planet Fitness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. 1,629,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 215.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,638,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

