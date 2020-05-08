Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,139,000 after acquiring an additional 385,915 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,525,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $23,978,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,295,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.36. 236,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.77. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

