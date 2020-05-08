Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 1,707 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,900,000 after buying an additional 1,461,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,841,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,076. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

