Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 28,716 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $34,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,352. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.